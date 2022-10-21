SNAP Dairy Incentive Program Expands to 150+ Retail Outlets

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has significantly expanded the Healthy Fluid Milk Incentives Projects (HFMIP), a pilot program that provides a dollar-for-dollar match to participants in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) when they purchase healthy fluid milk options at qualifying food retail outlets. The agency awarded $3 million in new funding to the Hunger Solutions Institute, Alabama’s Auburn University College of Human Sciences, to bring the program to SNAP beneficiaries in an additional four states and 116 retail outlets, including those on federal Indian reservations, urban and rural areas, and numerous locations in economically distressed communities.

The HFMI program fits the Hunger Solutions Institutemission of addressing food insecurity at home and abroad, particularly making nutritious foods more accessible for low-income Americans.

USDA-FNS authorized Hunger Solutions Institute to work with six retailers in Alabama, California, Georgia and South Dakota to implement the program at 116 locations. All participating retailers currently serve SNAP households, some with more than 80% of their customers representing SNAP households. These retailers are supermarkets, independent grocery stores, convenience stores and innovative food store models.

Fluid milk qualifying for the incentive program includes all varieties of pasteurized cow’s milk that (1) is without flavoring or sweeteners, (2) is consistent with the most recent dietary recommendations, (3) is packaged in liquid form, and (4) contains vitamins A and D at levels consistent with the Food and Drug Administration, state, and local standards for fluid milk.

Incentives range from an immediate percentage-off discount to a dollar-for-dollar match for a future milk purchase.