Snacking Trends: A Look at the Next Big Nibbles

Protein, Please
The collective craving for protein, a movement that began before COVID-19 came along, continues. “People are definitely leaning into protein — that’s part of what’s on trend in today’s market,” Hormel’s Baker says.
Shopper demand for protein-rich snacks is evident in certain high-performing categories. “When I started doing research, meat snacks kept popping up,” Wyatt notes. “Meat snacks have had one of the most phenomenal years of any category I’ve seen in a long time.” According to IRI’s data, dried meat snacks were up 22.4% for the 52-week period ending Dec. 26, 2021.
There’s also a notable uptick in cheese snacks. Recent cheese products reflect innovation, like recently launched Whisps Cheese Crisps & Nuts, whose ingredients are in the name, and Crispy Brie Bites from French brand Fromager d’Affinois.
Of course, protein doesn’t come just from animal sources, and plant-based high-protein snacks are also making their way into shoppers’ baskets. There have been plenty of different plant-based snacks hitting the shelves in recent months, like Beyond Meat Jerky, a joint venture of Beyond Meat Inc. and PepsiCo, and Bel Brands USA’s Babybel plant-based cheese snacks.
That said, there’s ample room for growth in the plant-based snack segment, which, despite making some inroads, has yet to go mainstream. Wyatt points out that a mere 10% of consumers “usually” or “always” look for plant-based snacks, while 28% “sometimes” seek out these items.
Where Functionality and Comfort Meet
“Permissible indulgence” isn’t an oxymoron, but an often used descriptor for the type of eating that today’s shoppers are doing — including snacking. While consumers are mindful of wellness as they seek to enjoy longer, healthier lives, they also turn to snacks as a form of comfort during a prolonged period of disruption and worries.
Two things can be true in this climate, as snacks that fall under the permissible-indulgence billing are faring well. In its market report, Mondelez indicates that 88% of consumers consider a balanced diet as one that includes small indulgences; moreover, 68% say that they couldn’t imagine a world without a sweet treat during the day.
Hormel’s Baker likewise underscores the demand for these kinds of snack options. “When you can provide [shoppers] with indulgence and convenience, that is a very important place to be,” he asserts.
As for how permissible indulgence translates into snacking behavior, consumers are taking different measures to fuse snacking with their cravings and their intent to live well. On some occasions, shoppers seek out products that taste good but offer some kind of functionality or “free-from” claim, such as Birch Benders’ recently introduced line of no-sugar-added keto-friendly cookies. Other examples include Nestlé Rallies nut butter bombs made without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives; Super Dark Chocolate Nut Butter Cups from Hormel’s Justin brand that are made with 80% cocoa and 5 grams of sugar, with no added stevia or sugar alcohols, and are non-GMO project verified, gluten-free and USDA-certified organic; and Spudsy Sweet Potato Fries that are vegan, grain-free, non-GMO and made from upcycled potatoes.
Portion-controlled snacks also fall under the permissible-indulgence umbrella. The Voortman brand recently downsized its popular sugar-free cookies with a new line of minis sold in a 5-ounce multiserve pouch for on-the-go snacking, while Keebler has unveiled Fudge Stripes Dip’mmms available in a single-serve portable tray.
At the same time, many consumers are trying to have it both ways by balancing out their intake of better-for-you snacks and nibbles consumed for pure satisfaction and delight. “In research we’ve done, consumers say they are looking at the snacking portfolio as ‘debits’ and ‘credits,’” explains Andrew Quinn, director of marketing for Hormel’s deli solutions group. Quinn cites an example: “I had a banana at my desk in the morning, a granola bar at 10 a.m., a sandwich at lunch, and some peanuts in the early afternoon.”