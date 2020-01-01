Smithfield Power Bites

Press enter to search
The Smithfield brand, part of meat supplier Smithfield Foods, has rolled out Power Bites a portable breakfast cup line offering real sausage, egg, and cheese. Requiring almost no prep -- just heat in the microwave for 45 seconds and eat straight from the container, with no fork needed -- the fully cooked refrigerated line comes in three varieties: Homestyle, Western Style and Meat Lovers. Each is an excellent source of protein, with a whopping 17 to 19 grams per serving, and contains no MSG or artificial ingredients. A 4-ounce cup of any of the varieties retails for a suggested $3.49.

