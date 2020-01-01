SmartSweets Sweet Chews

Low-sugar candy maker SmartSweets has taken the wraps off its sixth candy innovation – billed by the company as “the world’s first-ever low-sugar and plant-based chew” – Sweet Chews. Sweetened without the use of added sugars, sugar alcohols and artificial sweeteners, Sweet Chews offers 10 grams of fiber and 3 grams of sugar per 1.6-ounce bag, 84% less sugar than a traditional chew. The individually wrapped chews come in Mango, Strawberry and Watermelon flavors, all sourced from high-quality, non-GMO ingredients. The latest introduction joins SmartSweets’ full collection of candy that also includes Fruity Gummy Bears, Sour Gummy Bears, Sour Blast Buddies, Sweet Fish and Peach Rings, making Sweet Chews the brand's first non-gummy offering. A bag featuring all three flavors retails for a suggested $3.29.