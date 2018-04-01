Smart, Efficient Labeling Solutions for Today’s Grocer

From smart barcode labeling solutions for grocery click & collect applications, to on-demand shelf-edge labels, POS receipts, price item labels, and beyond – there’s a Brother mobile printer to fit your needs. We engineer mobile label and receipt printers for a host of on-demand grocery applications - but we’re more than a printer manufacturer.

In grocery and convenience, consumer preferences are evolving, and we can help you test new concepts or leverage here-to-stay trends like ‘fresh prepared’ and ‘ready-to-cook’ or implement new omnichannel services like click and collect and online ordering – all of which require fast, smart, affordable, on-demand labeling solutions. Brother retail experts are equipped to assess and recommend print and labeling solutions that can help you stay competitive and customer-centric. With our mobile, wireless, go-anywhere printers, convenience and grocery retailers large and small can simplify labeling and receipt printing – in the store, outside of the store, and nearly anywhere the job demands.

Learn more about Brother RuggedJet® and TD-2000 Series printers for shelf edge and price item labels, tags, receipts, POS, returns, invoices and more at brothermobilesolutions.com/solutions/retail/. Email a Brother grocery specialist at [email protected]. Call a solutions specialist at (908) 252-3081.