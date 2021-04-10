Skogen’s Festival Foods Buying 3 Trig’s Stores

Skogen’s Festival Foods has revealed plans to buy Trig’s stores in Wausau, Weston and Stevens Point, Wis., from the T.A. Solberg Co., according to a blog post.

“There are a lot of similarities in vision and philosophy between the two companies,” noted Mark Skogen, president and CEO of De Pere, Wis.-based Skogen’s Festival Foods. “We look forward to welcoming the Trig’s associates and to becoming an active member of these great communities.”

With the acquisition, Skogen’s Festival Foods will operate 39 full-service supermarkets in Wisconsin.

Trig and Tula Solberg began Trig’s in 1971 with one small store in Land O’ Lakes, Wis. Today, the Trig’s stores are just one part of the T.A. Solberg Co., which will continue to operate stores in Minocqua, Eagle River, Tomahawk, Rhinelander and Manitowish Waters, Wis., as well as several fuel and convenience stores. The company will also retain Trig’s Floral & Home, Cellar 70, Trig’s Trucking, Trig’s Recycling Center, Tasmania Northwoods Resort, Twice is Nice Consignment, Trig’s Ace Hardware, Signature Salon, Postal Express, Tula’s Café, Northwoods Gourmet Snack Co. and Caribou Coffee Shops. In February, Trig’s was chosen as one of Progressive Grocer’s 2021 Outstanding Independents.

“Festival Foods is a natural fit for us,” said Bob Jaskolski, president and CEO of Minocqua-based T.A. Solberg Co. “They share many of our core values and have a strong commitment to their associates and the community. I know that our southern stores will be in the best hands, while we look forward to continued growth in Wisconsin’s Northwoods.”

Last month, Skogen’s Festival Foods said it would purchase the Festival Foods store in New London, Wis., from the Coppersmith family. The only remaining Festival Foods in Wisconsin not owned by the Skogen family will transition to new ownership on Oct. 15. Earlier this year, the grocer opened two Milwaukee-area locations.

Founded in 1946 as Skogen’s IGA, Festival Foods began operating under that banner in 1990 and today employs nearly 8,000 full- and part-time associates at 36 full-service supermarkets across Wisconsin. The company is No. 99 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.