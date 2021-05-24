Skogen’s Festival Foods Opens 2 Wisconsin Stores

It’s shaping up to be a festive summer for the family- and employee-owned Skogen’s Festival Foods as the Wisconsin-based chain plans two grand openings.

One of those locations opened on May 21 in the town of West Allis, welcoming customers with a new team of 250 associates. That store includes a Caribou Coffee and a prepared fresh food area with Hissho sushi, Asian stir-fry, pizza and gourmet popcorn. Take-home meals, online shopping and store pick-up services are available to make the experience easer for today’s customers.

“It’s an honor to join the West Allis community and we’re looking forward to providing our newest guests with the best shopping experience, excellent product quality and exceptional value,” said President and CEO Mark Skogen.

Another store is scheduled to open in mid-July in Greenfield, Wis., making it the sixth location in the Milwaukee area and the 35th Festival Foods location in the state of Wisconsin.

Festival Foods, a De Pere, Wis. grocer with over 30 full-service supermarkets across the state, is No. 99 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.