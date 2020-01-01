Marking its third portfolio expansion this year, snack maker SkinnyDipped has launched a line of thinly dipped peanuts. SkinnyDipped Peanuts comes in two nostalgic flavors, Milk Chocolate and PB & J, the latter dipped in real strawberry. Threading the needle between health and indulgence, both varieties use premium crunchy Virginia peanuts cultivated from an accredited family farm in that state. Each also contains 5 grams of plant protein per serving and half the sugar of comparable snacks, according to the brand. Like all SkinnyDipped products, they’re made with non-GMO ingredients, are gluten-free, and have no artificial colors or flavors. A 3.5-ounce pouch of either variety retails for a suggested $4.99. The SkinnyDipped’s family of products also includes four Almond varieties (Dark Chocolate Cocoa, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter, Lemon Bliss, and Super Dark + Sea Salt) and two Cashew varieties (Dark Chocolate Cocoa and Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel).