SkinnyDipped Baking Bits

Better-for-you snack maker SkinnyDipped has expanded to the bakery section with chocolate Baking Bits in two flavors: Semi-Sweet Baking Bits, with only 3 grams of sugar per serving, and Dark Chocolate & Sea Salt Baking Bits, with just 2 grams of sugar per serving. The products, designed for baking, snacking and melting, have up to 67% less sugar than leading brands and are made without stevia or sugar alcohols, instead being sweetened with a blend of cane sugar and allulose, a sugar found in fruits like raisins and figs that tastes like cane sugar but has 90% fewer calories. Like all SkinnyDipped products, Baking Bits are also non-GMO, kosher and gluten-free. The product line is available at select Walmart stores in a 7-ounce pouch for a suggested retail price of $4.98 and at select retailers in a 9-ounce pack for a suggested $6.99. The 9-ounce size will also be available soon on Amazon and SkinnyDipped’s website as a 3-pack for an suggested retail price of $22.99. Baking Bits come on the heels of SkinnyDipped's successful peanut butter cups and chocolate bars, which launched in April.