RogersMade now offers a line of premium spice blends under the name Siren Spice Co., including a collection of infused organic cane sugars suitable for baked goods, beverages, desserts and more. Cane sugar infusions include Pink Lemonade, Gingerbread, Pumpkin Spice and Cafe Mocha. Each recipe is said to be made with the finest-quality organic cane sugar and all-natural ingredients, and retails for a suggested $8.