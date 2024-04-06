SimplyProtein Restaurant-Style Protein Tortilla Chips

SimplyProtein, a B Corp Certified maker of nutritious plant-based protein snacks that are gluten-free, vegan and kosher, has now launched its first-ever protein tortilla chips. Made with corn, quality pea protein grown and manufactured in North America, organic sunflower oil, and other ingredients, Restaurant-Style Tortilla Chips are also the brand’s first savory offering, with each 1-ounce serving of 14 chips offering 7 grams of protein, 140 calories, 7-8 grams of fat, just 11-12 grams of carbohydrates and no added sugar. The line comes in three flavor profiles: sweet and salty Sea Salt, zesty and tangy Hint of Lime, and smoky and hot Hint of Habanero. The Hint of Lime chips can currently be found at Costco in the northeast, northwest and southeast United States for a suggested retail price of $8.99 per 15-ounce family-size bag, and starting in July, H-E-B will carry all flavors in a 4.59-ounce bag retailing for $4.99. All flavors are also available online at Amazon and the brand’s website. SimplyProtein is a brand of Canadian company Wellness Natural Inc.