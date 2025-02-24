The Coca-Cola Co. has unveiled its first-ever prebiotic soda, made with real fruit juice and no added sugar: Simply Pop. An on-trend addition to the Simply juice brand portfolio, the product line is debuting with five juicy varieties – Strawberry, Pineapple Mango, Fruit Punch, Lime and Citrus Punch – each flavor packed with 6 grams of prebiotic fiber to support gut health, as well as zinc and vitamin C to boost immune function. Currently available at retail in select regions and online nationwide via Amazon Fresh, Simply Pop comes in 12-ounce slim cans retailing for a suggested $2.49 each for any flavor.