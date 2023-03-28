Simply Organic Dry Rubs, Marinade Mixes and Finishing Salts

Herb, spice, flavor and seasoning provider Simply Organic, a brand of Frontier Co-op, wants to reinvigorate at-home grilling and cooking with the introduction of four globally inspired dry rubs and marinade mixes and three chef-inspired finishing salts. The rubs and marinades deliver bold flavor that stands up to the grill in the following flavors: Chimichurri Marinade Mix, Teriyaki Marinade Mix, Buffalo Dry Rub and Cajun Dry Rub. Pouches of any of these varieties, ranging in size from 0.71 ounces to 0.99 ounces, are available with a suggested retail price of around $2.09 each. Meanwhile, the finishing salts blend rich spices and herbs with gourmet sea salts in Black Garlic, Hatch Chile Smoked and Citrus Rosemary flavors to bring out the best in a range of dishes. A jar of any of the flavors, ranging in size from 2.19 ounces to 2.61 ounces, will be available starting in July with a suggested retail price of around $10.99 each.