Simple Mills Veggie Pita Crackers

Simple Mills’ whole-food Veggie Pita Crackers are made with a unique sweet potato/parsnip/celery root blend that delivers the nutrients of one-third of a serving of sweet potato in every nine-cracker serving. The result, according to the brand, is the first veggie-powered, grain-free, gluten-free pita option in the cracker aisle. Available in Himalayan Salt, Mediterranean Herb and Roasted Red Pepper varieties, the clean, dippable, crunchy cracker features no artificial ingredients, and is free of added sugar, “natural” flavors, gums and emulsifiers, as well as being Non-GMO Project Verified, Paleo-friendly, vegan, and made without nut. The product will be available in April at a suggested retail price of $4.99 per 4.25-ounce box, joining Simple Mills’ Almond Flour Cracker and Sprouted Seed Cracker collections, along with other nutrient-dense whole-food snacks.