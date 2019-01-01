Displayed at the recent Natural Products Expo East in Baltimore, Simple Mills Soft Baked Almond Flour Bars are moist, nutrient-dense, and simultaneously chewy and crunchy. Available in Dark Chocolate Almond, Chunky Peanut Butter, Nutty Banana Bread and Spiced Carrot Cake varieties, the whole-food snack maker’s latest clean-ingredient item combines a unique soft-baked texture with chunks of almonds, coconuts, flax seeds, chia seeds, carrots, bananas and raisins. The bar’s No. 1 ingredient is a nutrient-dense nut-and-nut flour blend, and it’s naturally sweetened with honey and molasses; free of grains, dairy, soy, corn, cane sugar and high-fructose corn syrup; and certified gluten-free and non-GMO. A package of five individually wrapped bars retails for a suggested $5.99.