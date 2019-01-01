Press enter to search
Simple Mills Soft Baked Almond Flour Bars

Simple Mills Soft Baked Almond Flour Bars

Simple Mills Soft Baked Almond Flour Bars

Displayed at the recent Natural Products Expo East in Baltimore, Simple Mills Soft Baked Almond Flour Bars are moist, nutrient-dense, and simultaneously chewy and crunchy. Available in Dark Chocolate Almond, Chunky Peanut Butter, Nutty Banana Bread and Spiced Carrot Cake varieties, the whole-food snack maker’s latest clean-ingredient item combines a unique soft-baked texture with chunks of almonds, coconuts, flax seeds, chia seeds, carrots, bananas and raisins. The bar’s No. 1 ingredient is a nutrient-dense nut-and-nut flour blend, and it’s naturally sweetened with honey and molasses; free of grains, dairy, soy, corn, cane sugar and high-fructose corn syrup; and certified gluten-free and non-GMO. A package of five individually wrapped bars retails for a suggested $5.99.

