Silver Spring Foods Mustards

Silver Spring Foods, a subsidiary of Huntsinger Farms, the world’s largest grower and processor of horseradish, has now added innovative Everything Bagel Mustard and classic Stone Ground Mustard to its specialty mustard line. Silver Spring Foods’ Everything Bagel Mustard combines all that consumers love about everything bagels – a tangy blend of spices, seeds and aromatics – to add kick to any sandwich as well as to sauces, salad dressings, dips and spreads, while the scratch-made stone ground mustard offers complex, robust flavor with specks of mustard seeds that consumers can see and taste. Containing only the highest-quality ingredients, each mustard is gluten-free, keto-friendly, kosher certified, and made with no artificial flavors or high-fructose corn syrup. Both were developed by Silver Spring Foods’ research and development team, The Zing Masters. A 9.5-ounce squeeze bottle of either flavor retails for a suggested $3.