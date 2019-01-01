Silver Hills Sprouted Organic Power Bagels

Silver Hills Bakery, a Canadian purveyor of sprouted products, has perfected the formula of its sprouted organic bagels, which now also come in updated flavors: Plain, Everything, Sesame Sunflower and Cinnamon Raisin. The bagels combine sprouted organic whole grains and organic wheat flour for a soft, chewy texture. All of the brand’s baked goods are non-GMO, plant-based, and made with nutrient-rich, high-fiber whole grains sprouted in clean, cold Canadian water. The company sprouts all grains under optimal, carefully controlled conditions, soaking them for many hours with just the right amount of moisture and warmth for important enzymes to reach peak activation. Sprouting grains ensures that blood sugar levels remain steady, providing energy for a full day’s work or play, and essential nutrients such as B vitamins and vitamin C are made more available to the body, giving it a boost of focus and mental alertness. Further, all Silver Hills Bakery products are certified Glyphosate Residue Free and display the Bio-Checked Non Glyphosate Certified seal. Joining a portfolio of items that also includes sprouted breads, buns and tortillas, Silver Hills Organic Sprouted Power Bagels retail for a suggested $5.99 per five-count bag.