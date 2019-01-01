Silver Fern Farms Meats

New Zealand’s largest grass-fed lamb, beef and venison producer, Silver Fern Farms, has entered the U.S. retail market by launching at 14 Fairway Market stores across the New York metro area this month, and more grocery locations are planned. The company’s products had previously only been available to restaurants, specialty butcher shops and industry professionals in North America. With the brand’s 100% standard program, Silver Fern Farms’ farmers surpass the already world-leading New Zealand industry standard to produce meat that is 100% grass-fed, 100% pasture-raised, with no antibiotics ever, no added hormones ever, and no feedlots at any time in their life. The company also uses Oritain’s Scientific Traceability system to verify the origin of its red meat, and its retail products will soon feature a QR code-enabled on-pack product traceability system that will enable consumers to trace where the meat comes from and the quality of its environment. Available products in the United States are Premium Ground Beef, Premium Ground Lamb, Lamb Medallions, Lamb Steaks, Premium Ground Venison and Venison Medallions, with more items to come next year. Products have a starting price point of $10.99.