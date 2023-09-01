All-natural Icelandic skyr brand Siggi’s latest product line, Rich & Creamy Skyr offers a satisfyingly thick whole-milk yogurt packed with 10 grams of protein per serving in three trending flavors: Zesty Lemon, Ripe Cherry and Vanilla Honey. “Yogurt consumers are seeking options that will satisfy their cravings without compromising on important attributes like high protein, simple ingredients and not a lot of sugar,” noted Siggi’s Brand Manager Stephanie Kellogg. “We created Siggi’s Rich & Creamy Skyr to offer a delightfully creamy and flavorful treat that consumers can feel good about craving.”The suggested retail price is $1.89 per 4-ounce cup of any flavor. Rich & Creamy Skyr joins Siggi’s existing family of products, consisting of its nonfat, low-fat and whole-milk yogurts and drinkables; plant-based coconut blend yogurts; and yogurt pouches.