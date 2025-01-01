Shoppers Want Seafood for a Vibrant, Healthy Life
You Are What You Eat
New research from Circana reveals a significant opportunity to engage the 115 million-plus seafood buyers in the United States. Eating healthy is one of the top reasons seafood shoppers keep coming back for more.
The food we consume directly affects the billions of chemical reactions occurring in our bodies and plays a crucial role in our overall health. Today’s consumers care just as much about what’s not in their food as what is. There’s a growing movement toward eating clean, authentic and natural foods — and wild, sustainable seafood from Alaska is perfectly positioned to meet this demand.
Why Alaska Seafood?
Alaska’s pristine environment, cold climate, and pure waters provide the ideal conditions for harvesting superior-quality seafood. With more than 3 million lakes, 3,000 rivers and 34,000 miles of coastline — coupled with a population of fewer than 800,000 people — Alaska offers one of the most bountiful fishing regions in the world. This results in a wide variety of seafood options, including five species of salmon, along with a range of whitefish and shellfish. Alaska seafood is prized by chefs and connoisseurs alike for its exceptional texture and unparalleled flavor.
A Nutrient-Dense Choice
Wild Alaska seafood is packed with essential nutrients like protein, healthy fats and vitamins, including vitamin B12, as well as minerals and antioxidants like selenium. Many of the nutrients found in Alaska seafood are difficult to find in other foods and are often missing from the average person's diet. Plus a seafood-rich diet can positively affect cardiovascular health, eye health, immunity, brain function and prenatal development.
Omega-3 Fatty Acids
Seafood is well known for its high levels of omega-3 fatty acids, particularly EPA and DHA. These essential fats are easy for the body to process and play a critical role in maintaining heart, brain, eye and digestive health. They also help regulate inflammation, addressing both short- and long-term health issues.
Vitamin D
Vitamin D deficiency is common, and many consumers are actively seeking to increase their intake. Low levels of vitamin D are linked to poor bone health, fatigue, joint and muscle pain, reduced immunity, and even mental health issues like anxiety and depression. Wild Alaska seafood is one of the few natural sources of this vital nutrient.
Zinc and Selenium
Zinc supports a healthy immune system and is crucial for enzymatic reactions, protein synthesis and wound healing. Selenium, a powerful antioxidant, helps repair cells and protects the body from disease. Many Alaska shellfish are excellent sources of both zinc and selenium.
Alaska Seafood: A Perfect Fit for Popular Diets
The high-quality fats and protein in Alaska seafood make it an excellent addition to whole-food-based diets like the Mediterranean, DASH, Pescatarian, Whole30, Paleo and Keto diets. Check out Alaska seafood’s diet guide.
The Fast and Easy Way to Incorporate Seafood
Dietary guidelines suggest consuming at least 8 ounces of seafood per week. By offering wild Alaska seafood to your customers, you’re helping them add a healthy, low-toxin, low-heavy-metal source of protein to their diets. It's a versatile addition to any meal, whether at home or on the go.
Thanks to modern freezing technology, the quality of frozen wild-caught seafood has never been better. Harvesters and processors of wild Alaska seafood use "frozen-fresh" practices to lock in peak freshness and preserve nutrients. Often, seafood is frozen directly on the boat or within hours of being caught, ensuring it retains maximum quality and health benefits until it’s ready to be cooked.
Quick and Delicious Seafood Recipes – Cook it Frozen
According to recent Circana research, consumers are eating seafood at home more than ever and are looking for easy, high-quality options. Cooking frozen seafood directly from frozen — no thawing required — makes preparing healthy meals incredibly simple. Wild Alaska fish can be baked, steamed, grilled, pan-seared or air-fried with minimal effort, offering a healthy, flavorful meal in just minutes. Frozen-fresh, wild-caught seafood from Alaska allows both retailers and consumers to maintain high standards for quality without sacrificing convenience or affordability.
As the new year approaches, retailers can partner with their dietitians for in-store demos, online engagement and social media campaigns to promote delicious, healthy recipes using wild Alaska seafood. By promoting wild Alaska seafood in the fresh, frozen, shelf-stable or deli sections of your store, you’re offering your customers an easy way to incorporate delicious and nutritious meals into their diets. With each bite, they’ll enjoy nutrient-rich food that’s sustainably sourced from the pristine waters of Alaska.
To learn how the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute can help retailers leverage the health benefits of wild-caught seafood to increase sales and customer satisfaction, visit Wild Alaska Seafood Health & Nutrition.