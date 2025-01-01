Shoppers Want Seafood for a Vibrant, Healthy Life

You Are What You Eat

New research from Circana reveals a significant opportunity to engage the 115 million-plus seafood buyers in the United States. Eating healthy is one of the top reasons seafood shoppers keep coming back for more.

The food we consume directly affects the billions of chemical reactions occurring in our bodies and plays a crucial role in our overall health. Today’s consumers care just as much about what’s not in their food as what is. There’s a growing movement toward eating clean, authentic and natural foods — and wild, sustainable seafood from Alaska is perfectly positioned to meet this demand.

Why Alaska Seafood?

Alaska’s pristine environment, cold climate, and pure waters provide the ideal conditions for harvesting superior-quality seafood. With more than 3 million lakes, 3,000 rivers and 34,000 miles of coastline — coupled with a population of fewer than 800,000 people — Alaska offers one of the most bountiful fishing regions in the world. This results in a wide variety of seafood options, including five species of salmon, along with a range of whitefish and shellfish. Alaska seafood is prized by chefs and connoisseurs alike for its exceptional texture and unparalleled flavor.

A Nutrient-Dense Choice

Wild Alaska seafood is packed with essential nutrients like protein, healthy fats and vitamins, including vitamin B 12 , as well as minerals and antioxidants like selenium. Many of the nutrients found in Alaska seafood are difficult to find in other foods and are often missing from the average person's diet. Plus a seafood-rich diet can positively affect cardiovascular health, eye health, immunity, brain function and prenatal development.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Seafood is well known for its high levels of omega-3 fatty acids, particularly EPA and DHA. These essential fats are easy for the body to process and play a critical role in maintaining heart, brain, eye and digestive health. They also help regulate inflammation, addressing both short- and long-term health issues.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D deficiency is common, and many consumers are actively seeking to increase their intake. Low levels of vitamin D are linked to poor bone health, fatigue, joint and muscle pain, reduced immunity, and even mental health issues like anxiety and depression. Wild Alaska seafood is one of the few natural sources of this vital nutrient.

Zinc and Selenium

Zinc supports a healthy immune system and is crucial for enzymatic reactions, protein synthesis and wound healing. Selenium, a powerful antioxidant, helps repair cells and protects the body from disease. Many Alaska shellfish are excellent sources of both zinc and selenium.

