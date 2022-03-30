Shipt Shares DEI Progress in Inaugural Report

Through its commitment to economic mobility, communities in need and food security and resilience, Shipt says it is building an organization that serves and elevates everyone. In its inaugural Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) report, the company details its progress toward “building a team that celebrates individual uniqueness, uplifts the community, and supports a culture of belonging, so that everyone can thrive.”

According to Shipt, its workforce grew by 39% in 2021 to 1,430 full-time employees, and is 38% racially diverse and 48% women overall. Senior leadership is 70% women and 40% people of color, while women make up 24% of the tech roles and people of color account for 46%.

The company is further aiming to have the most diverse employee base of all tech companies by 2025, and plans to reach that goal by diversifying college outreach, sponsoring local organizations, broadening its internship program and identifying alternative hiring sources.

During 2021, Shipt committed $250,000 to supporting tech students, donated 600,000 pounds of food to those in need and gave $100,000 to the Red Cross – all part of its commitment to socially conscious work.

Also in 2021, the company launched employee resource groups, including a Current Events and Social Responsibility team, completed a baseline inclusion assessment and initiated a Chosen Name program that allows shoppers to use a name they choose as their public-facing name instead of their legal name.

With the hiring of former Target Corp. executive Kamau Witherspoon as CEO in early February, Shipt hopes to leverage his people-first leadership ideology, passion for equity and bias for purpose-driven business performance.

“The incredible growth Shipt has realized reflects the strength of its differentiated business model and the value its network of personal shoppers delivers to millions of customers with each and every delivery – and I couldn’t be more excited to lead the company into its next chapter,” said Witherspoon. “With momentum in our business and a talented, purpose-driven team, I’m confident Shipt will continue to stand out as the premier choice for same-day delivery for both our loyal customers and expanding network of retail partners.”

Shipt has grown from serving dozens of markets to now reaching nearly 300 metropolitan areas nationwide. Shipt has tripled its network of shoppers and doubled its retail partners to offer same-day delivery that’s differentiated by customer service.

Available to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities, Shipt is a wholly owned subsidiary of Minneapolis-based Target Corp., which is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 1,900 locations.