Ahold Delhaize’s Service Company Introduces Group Committed to DEI

Ahold Delhaize USA services company Retail Business Services has an eye toward equity with the creation of its new Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) Council. The group will work to drive awareness, adoption and acceleration of the company’s DE&I strategy, as well as a commitment to creating a welcoming workplace.

Retail Business Services President Roger Wheeler will chair the council, with DE&I Manager Valencia Seals serving as vice chair. Each of the company’s resource groups will have representation, along with each member of the leadership team, five at-large members and a council coordinator.

The new council will meet over the course of two years to help the company foster a culture of belonging while also creating action plans to overcome barriers.

“At Retail Business Services, we hold ourselves accountable for fostering an environment where all associates feel welcome and know they work for a company where they belong,” said Wheeler. “In standing up the Council, we are able to further our journey and accelerate action.”

Retail Business Services is set to release its second annual DE&I Progress Report this spring, which will help give employees an idea of how the company is progressing on its journey toward equity.

The organization has been busy this year with the introduction of its Accelerator Sign-On Incentive Program, which offers a sign-on bonus of $20,000 to newly hired tech associates who apply for IT architect positions within the company. Those employees will help the company deliver technology services, systems and capabilities to support Ahold Delhaize’s omnichannel growth plans.

Retail Business Services also recently launched its fourth annual SEED immersion program, aiming to help entrepreneurs and startups in supply chain, grocery retail, logistics, warehouse management, supply chain analytics and forecasting accelerate their path to market.

Retail Business Services provides services to five omnichannel grocery brands, including the Giant Co., Food Lion, Giant Food, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. It leverages the scale of the local brands to drive synergies and provides insights and analytics to local brands to support their strategies through Business Integrity Services (legal, risk management, quality assurance); Business Services (HR technology systems and process management); Communications and Omnichannel Service; Finance Business Services; Financial Planning and Analysis; Human Resources; Indirect Sourcing; Information Technology; Pharmacy Services; Retail Innovation; Store Development; Leasing and Facilities Support; and Strategy and Business Development.

Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize operates more than 2,000 stores across 23 states and is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.