Ahold Delhaize’s Service Company Touts $20K Sign-On Bonuses

Retail Business Services, the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA, is hoping to get a leg up on other companies looking to fill positions during the labor shortage by offering an impressive sign-on bonus.

Through its Accelerator Sign-On Incentive Program, newly hired tech associates who apply for IT architect positions, including hosting and cloud services domain, omnichannel domain, DevOps and e-commerce infrastructure roles, at Retail Business Services between Jan. 1 and March 31 will receive a sign-on bonus of $20,000, less taxes and withholdings, to be paid after 30 days of active employment.

The new hires will help the IT organization deliver the technology services, systems and capabilities supporting Ahold Delhaize companies’ ambitious omnichannel growth plans.

“It’s an exciting time for retail technology,” said Rom Kosla, CIO and EVP of IT for Retail Business Services. “Despite continued challenges from the pandemic, we are continuing to lead the evolution of retail technology and support our partners’ omnichannel growth. This program is one example of the many ways we are investing to ensure we have the right talent to continue to propel our organization and the brands we support forward.”

“We’re excited to test and learn through this program and meet the new team members it attracts,” added Cathy Edwards, VP of human resources for Retail Business Services. “Over time, we’re hopeful to expand the Accelerator to other areas within Retail Business Services as we continue to expand our pool of talent.”

To view and apply for open positions, interested applicants can visit this link and type “accelerator” in the keywords field.

Current contractors, Retail Business Services associates, employees of affiliated companies or brands, and candidates presented by third-party search firms are not eligible for the incentive program.

Retail Business Services recently introduced its frictionless store technology at The Giant Co.'s new e-commerce fulfillment center in Philadelphia. The small-format store enables the site’s more than 125 associates to seamlessly shop for items while at work.

Besides The Giant Co., Retail Business Services also provides services to four other omnichannel grocery brands: Food Lion, Giant Food, Hannaford, and Stop & Shop. It leverages the scale of the local brands to drive synergies and provides insights and analytics to local brands to support their strategies with such services as Business Integrity Services (legal, risk management, quality assurance); Business Services (HR technology systems and process management); Communications and Omnichannel Service; Finance Business Services; Financial Planning and Analysis; Human Resources; Indirect Sourcing; Information Technology; Pharmacy Services; Retail Innovation; Store Development; Leasing and Facilities Support; and Strategy and Business Development.

Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize operates more than 2,000 stores across 23 states and is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.