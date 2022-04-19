ShineWater, a hydration beverage containing the recommended daily serving of vitamin D, has now introduced a kid-friendly beverage option called ShineWater Pouches. The pouches contain the same flavors as the original bottles, but they’re designed for small hands to make it easy for children to hold, stay hydrated and consume their required dose of vitamins. Additionally, each pouch is free from added sugar, artificial colors and artificial flavors while including servings of vitamin D, B12, zinc, potassium, and magnesium. Created to bring a healthier beverage option to stores while being tailored for all ages, the pouches come in two flavors, Strawberry Lemon and Mixed Berry Acai. An 8-pack of 6-fluid-ounce pouches retails for a suggested range of $3.99-$4.99.