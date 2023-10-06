Shaw’s Chosen Among the Sponsors of Mass Save’s New Cohort of Climate Leaders

Shaw’s Supermarkets was named one of the Sponsors of Mass Save’s latest Mass Save Climate Leaders. The designation honors 14 Massachusetts organizations for their ongoing efforts to reduce energy use and lead the Commonwealth to a net-zero future. Each winnerhas shown a long-term commitment to the environment by using incentives from the Sponsors of Mass Save to lower their organization’s greenhouse-gas emissions and boost energy efficiency. Shaw’s was the only grocer to receive this distinction in 2023.

Each Climate Leader has implemented operational changes to increase energy efficiency, including investment in on-site renewable energy, completion of a 15,000 LED light fixture, and installation of a new energy management system that automatically lowers energy usage. Collectively, they’ve saved tens of millions of kilowatt-hours over the past five to 10 years. These efforts not only have a positive effect on their respective communities, but also are key to advancing Massachusetts’ clean-energy goals.

[Read more: “Albertsons Cos. Advances 'Recipe for Change' Sustainability Framework”]

“Leading on building decarbonization is critical for the Commonwealth to meet its climate goals,” noted Department of Energy Resources (DOER) Commissioner Elizabeth Mahony. “I applaud these 14 institutional leaders for their efforts to address energy efficiency throughout their buildings. DOER will continue to work closely with the Mass Save Sponsors in support of these leaders and look forward to celebrating more of their successes.”

The other 2023 Mass Save Climate Leaders are Arlington Public Schools, Berkshire East Mountain Resort, Boston University, City of Lowell, Franklin County House of Corrections, Harbor View Hotel, Liberty Mutual, Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School, New England Authentic Eats LLC, Northeastern University, State Street Corp., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Westwood, Mass.-based Mass Save is a collaborative of Massachusetts’ electric and natural gas utilities and energy efficiency service providers, comprising Berkshire Gas, Cape Light Compact, Eversource, Liberty, National Grid and Unitil.

West Bridgewater, Mass.-based Shaw’s operates 150 Shaw’s and Star Market stores throughout New England. As of June 17, its parent company, Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operated 2,272 retail food and drug stores with 1,726 pharmacies, 401 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The company has stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with 24 banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.