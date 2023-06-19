Seven Sundays Oat Protein Cereal

In a first-of-its-kind partnership, planet-forward breakfast company Seven Sundays has teamed with SunOpta, a sourcer, processor and packager of sustainable food and beverages, on an Oat Protein Cereal line made with SunOpta’s OatGold, a nutrient-rich upcycled oat protein powder that’s a byproduct of oatmilk production. The gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified product, which comes in Simply Honey, Super Fruity, Maple Cinnamon and Chocolate Sea Salt flavors, contains 5 grams of upcycled plant-based protein per serving, but no artificial flavors or high-intensity sweeteners, instead being lightly sweetened with natural ingredients such as dates and organic maple syrup. An 8-ounce resealable pouch of any variety retails for a suggested $8. The line is now available nationwide at major retailers and on Seven Sundays’ website.