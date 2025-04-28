Seven Sundays has reinvented granola with a product line that merges sustainability and nutrition. The brand’s gluten-free Oat Granola is made with upcycled oat protein and crisp sorghum flakes, and naturally sweetened with dates and maple syrup containing no refined sugars, syrups or additives. Unlike traditional granolas featuring heavy coatings or fillers, Seven Sundays Oat Granola gets its crunch from whole-food ingredients that are small-batch baked with coconut oil and a touch of sea salt. The result is a granola with three times less sugar and twice as much protein, compared with leading brands. Suitable for breakfast or snacking, the planet-friendly, clean-label product line consists of Good Day, containing peanut butter, chocolate and bananas, and Bright Side, offering strawberries, blueberries and raspberries. An 8-ounce package of either variety retails for a suggested $8.99 on Seven Sundays’ website and at e-grocer Thrive Market.