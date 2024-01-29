Setton Farms Pistachio Pub Mix

Variety expands brand’s award-winning line of seasoned kernels
Setton Farms Pistachio Pub Mix Main Image

Setton Pistachio of Terra Bella Inc., the second-largest pistachio grower and processor in the United States, has added Setton Farms Pistachio Pub Mix to its line of premium pistachio snacks. Putting a new spin on classic bar fare, this latest variety stars Setton Farms’ award-winning Buffalo Wing Seasoned Pistachio Kernels, featuring a blend of cayenne pepper, paprika and a dash of vinegar, in combination with crunchy ranch corn nuts, honey-roasted sesame chips and hickory almonds for a boldly savory eating experience. Containing no trans fat or cholesterol, the kosher, certified gluten-free, Non-GMO Project verified and vegan product is available in 5- and 11-ounce resealable bags, retailing for $7.99 and $11.99 each, respectively, and bearing graphics reminiscent of cold lagers and buffalo wings, with each ingredient prominently shown. Pistachio Pub Mix comes in a versatile shipper that retailers can hang throughout the store, or they can use the base for a more traditional setup. 

