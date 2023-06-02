Available in four kid-approved, nutrient-rich varieties – Berry Butternut, Pumpkin Spice, Sweet Potato Spice, and Beet & Carrot – Serenity Kids Dairy-Free Smoothies + Protein are described by the brand as the first-ever baby food products to feature collagen protein. The convenient shelf-stable pouches are packed with organic veggies and high-quality protein and fat in the form of healthy grass-fed collagen and organic coconut cream, while the Berry Butternut variety also includes antioxidant-rich, low-glycemic blueberries. Each smoothie contains less than 4 grams of sugar derived from the natural ingredients, with no added sugar; 5 grams of brain-boosting fat; and 5 grams of protein to nourish growing bodies. A 3.5-ounce pouch of any variety retails for a suggested $3.99. Created by married co-founders who wanted to create for their daughter healthy baby food providing the same nutrients as are found in breast milk, Serenity Kids’ products are 100% powered by organic vegetables and ethically sourced meats from small American farms that employ regenerative agricultural techniques. The brand uses only ingredients free of antibiotics, added hormones, pesticides, fillers, GMOs or major allergens.