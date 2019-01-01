Serenity Kids, described as the only high-fat, low-sugar baby food on the market, offers an innovative alternative to typically fruit-based baby food pouches. The brand’s Ethical Meats and Organic Veggies blends for babies over six months old were designed to match the macronutrients of breast milk, in accordance with the USDA’s dietary guidelines for babies. Available in savory flavor profiles like Grass Fed Beef with Organic Kale and Sweet Potato, and Organic Sweet Potato & Spinach with Avocado Oil, Serenity Kids provides the protein, zinc, iron, B vitamins and healthy fats that are vital to a baby’s development, without any added sugars, preservatives or GMOs. The American-made ready-to-serve recipes feature exclusively organic vegetables and GAP-certified meat sourced from small family farms using regenerative and ethical farming techniques. The Ethical Meats varieties retail for a suggested $23.95 per 6-pack of convenient 3.5-ounce recyclable pouches that are shelf-stable for 18 months, with the Wild Caught Salmon exclusively available at Whole Foods Market until May 2019, while the Organic Veggies options go for a suggested $13.95 per 6-pack.