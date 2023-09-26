Sequoia Capital Partner Joins Instacart’s Board of Directors

Grocery tech company Instacart has welcomed Ravi Gupta, partner at Sequoia Capital, as a member of the company's board of directors. Gupta, a seasoned technology executive with more than two decades of experience in business operations and finance, brings to the board a profound and nuanced understanding of Instacart’s business, having been the company’s CFO from 2015 to 2019, and also its COO from 2016 to 2019.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ravi to Instacart’s board of directors,” noted Fidji Simo, CEO and chair of San Francisco-based Instacart. “In addition to being a world-class operator and strategist, Ravi is also uniquely attuned to Instacart’s business, with a deep understanding of the company’s business model, economics, partnerships and vision. With Ravi, we’re gaining a highly respected leader and financial mind, as well as someone steeped in experience with Instacart and the broader grocery industry. His perspective will be invaluable as we chart our next chapter as a public company and continue to drive value for our partners, customers, shoppers and shareholders.”

At Menlo Park, Calif.-based Sequoia, Gupta focuses on consumer, mobile/internet and fintech investments. He’s also a director of Acelerate, Meter and Noom, and works closely with such companies as Faire, Fireblocks and Remote. During his nearly five years at Instacart, he played a key role in bolstering its early leadership in the e-commerce space. Before Instacart, Gupta spent a decade at KKR as part of the senior leadership team, helping to build KKR’s Infrastructure investing platform. Prior to that, he provided strategic consulting to companies across a variety of industries at McKinsey and Co.

“It’s been a pleasure to witness Instacart continue to accelerate over the last couple of years, and I’m thrilled to partner more closely with this exceptional leadership team and the company in my new capacity as a board member,” said Gupta. “Instacart has built a strong, durable business while maintaining a deep commitment to its partners and its mission of giving everyone access to the food they love. I’m excited to collaborate with the team and the board as we continue to bring Instacart’s vision for the future of grocery to life.”

The company’s board of directors also includes Simo; Barry McCarthy, president and CEO of Peloton; Daniel Sundheim, founder and CIO of D1 Capital Partners; Frank Slootman, chairman and CEO of Snowflake; Michael Moritz, senior advisor to Sequoia Heritage; Jeff Jordan, general partner at Andreessen Horowitz; Meredith Kopit Levien, president and CEO of The New York Times Co.; and Lily Sarafan, co-founder and executive chair of TheKey.

Instacart teams with more than 1,400 national, regional and local retail banners, to provide delivery and pickup services from 80,000-plus stores in more than 14,000 North American cities. The company is available to more than 95% of households in the United States and Canada.