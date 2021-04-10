Advertisement
Semolina Artisanal Strozzapreti Pasta

The latest foodmaker collaboration with ReGrained’s food innovation platform, Upcycled Food Lab, Semolina Artisanal Pasta’s premium Strozzapreti product features ReGrained’s flagship upcycled flour ingredient, SuperGrain+. Versions of Strozzapreti, a scroll-like pasta, have long been made across Italy using available flours in a given region -- even potatoes or stale bread. Semolina Artisanal Pasta’s product is a contemporary twist on this tradition by blending its signature American-grown durum semolina pasta with SuperGrain+, a nutritious flour made from the spent grain from California breweries. The resulting upcycled pasta boasts a toothy texture and a malty flavor while offering three times the fiber of traditional whole grain flours and promoting a more sustainable food system. A versatile, economical and environmentally friendly grain powder rich in plant protein, dietary fiber and prebiotics, SuperGrain+ is the first of many ingredients developed by ReGrained for food manufacturers and foodservice operators. Semolina Artisanal Pasta is a woman-owned and -operated pastaficio specializing in traditional bronze die-extruded fresh and slow-dried pastas. Strozzapreti retails for $8.99 per 16-ounce box.

 

