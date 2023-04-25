SeedWise Cookies

Founded by Ozery Bakery CEO Guy Ozery, grain-free snack brand SeedWise has added cookies to its lineup. Made with seed flour, the soft-baked cookies are free from the top nine food allergens and low in sugar.With only 1 gram of net carbs and 4 grams of protein per serving, the product line comes in Birthday Cake, Chocolate Chip and Double Chocolate flavors, all of them gluten- and grain-free, vegan, keto-certified, and non-GMO. 2.86-ounce resealable package of any flavor retails for a suggested $5.99. SeedWise is a Certified B Corporation.