Beverage offers consistently smooth and sweet flavor
Created for coffee lovers seeking an flavorful start to the day, Seattle’s Best Coffee (SBC) Lighthouse Blend is crafted from 100% Arabica beans sourced from Latin America and uses SBC’s signature smooth-roast process to create a light-bodied coffee balanced with bright, citrusy notes. The consistently smooth and sweet beverage easily lends itself to various brewing methods, including drip, pour-over or moka pot. A 12-ounce bag of the blend is available at retailers nationwide at a suggested retail price of $7.99. SBC fans can expect Seattle’s Best Coffee Lighthouse Blend K-Cups to hit retailers nationwide this coming December.  

 

