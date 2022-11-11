Seasonal Workers Seek Stability: Report

According to a new report from e-learning platform Axonify, many Americans struggling to make ends meet are seeking seasonal work, with 73% of employees explaining that they don’t make enough money at their current job, while another 68% are trying to pay off debt from student loans and mortgages. Axonify’s “In Their Words: The State of Seasonal Workers” found that four in five (79%) of U.S. workers are facing considerable financial burdens caused by inflation, a looming recession and a sluggish economic recovery.

Interestingly, despite rising economic worries, the report noted that “Challenger, Gray & Christmas forecasts 680,000 seasonal hires, down from 701,400 in 2021. For comparison, more than 736,000 employees were hired during the 2020 holiday season — many of whom were transportation and warehouse employees — to handle the spike in online shopping.”

Alongside their desire for financial stability, workers applying for seasonal jobs amid rising unemployment hope to obtain company perks, benefits, flexibility and a path to a more permanent career.

Key findings from Axonify’s report include the following:

Seasonal workers want full-time employment: A majority (66%) of workers took a seasonal job hoping to eventually gain permanent employment. Almost three in five (59%) workers took a job because they’re considering a complete career change and see a chance to test new opportunities. Another 43% are using a seasonal job to get their foot in the door in another department or role within the organization where they already work.

Employers are skimping workplace training: Employers are providing minimal training programs for seasonal workers, with two-thirds of employees saying that they’ve received two days or less of training.

Workplace safety doesn’t appear to be a priority, either: Four in five (81%) front-line workers told Axonify that they face a greater risk of dangerous or hostile situations at work, but just 39% have been trained on how to deal with hostile situations or workplace violence from a customer or co-worker, and a mere 42% have received direction for handling active-shooting situations.

Waterloo, Ontario-based Axonify surveyed 1,500 U.S. front-line workers in the banking, hospitality, retail and grocery industries.