11/11/2022

Seasonal Workers Seek Stability: Report

Axonify found that financial uncertainty, future job security were powerful motives for many
Alongside their desire for financial stability, workers applying for seasonal jobs amid rising unemployment hope to obtain company perks, benefits, flexibility and a path to a more permanent career.

According to a new report from e-learning platform Axonify, many Americans struggling to make ends meet are seeking seasonal work, with 73% of employees explaining that they don’t make enough money at their current job, while another 68% are trying to pay off debt from student loans and mortgages. Axonify’s “In Their Words: The State of Seasonal Workers” found that four in five (79%) of U.S. workers are facing considerable financial burdens caused by inflation, a looming recession and a sluggish economic recovery. 

Interestingly, despite rising economic worries, the report noted that “Challenger, Gray & Christmas forecasts 680,000 seasonal hires, down from 701,400 in 2021. For comparison, more than 736,000 employees were hired during the 2020 holiday season — many of whom were transportation and warehouse employees — to handle the spike in online shopping.” 

Key findings from Axonify’s report include the following: 

  • Seasonal workers want full-time employment: A majority (66%) of workers took a seasonal job hoping to eventually gain permanent employment. Almost three in five (59%) workers took a job because they’re considering a complete career change and see a chance to test new opportunities. Another 43% are using a seasonal job to get their foot in the door in another department or role within the organization where they already work. 
  • Employers are skimping workplace training: Employers are providing minimal training programs for seasonal workers, with two-thirds of employees saying that they’ve received two days or less of training.  
  • Workplace safety doesn’t appear to be a priority, either: Four in five (81%) front-line workers told Axonify that they face a greater risk of dangerous or hostile situations at work, but just 39% have been trained on how to deal with hostile situations or workplace violence from a customer or co-worker, and a mere 42% have received direction for handling active-shooting situations. 

Waterloo, Ontario-based Axonify surveyed 1,500 U.S. front-line workers in the banking, hospitality, retail and grocery industries.

