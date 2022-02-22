Better-for-you snack maker Seapoint Farms has unveiled Mighty Lil’ Crunchy Corn, the latest offering in its Mighty Lil’ product line, joining Mighty Lil’ Lentils, which are currently available in four flavors. Mighty Lil’ Crunchy Corn comes in two vegan flavors, Pink Himalayan Salt and Zesty Ranch, both of them crispy on the outside and light and airy on the inside. Starring 100% whole grain special variety non-GMO corn, the varieties are naturally gluten-free, allergen-friendly, kosher, free of trans fat and cholesterol, and made with clean ingredients. Seapoint Farms’ Mighty Lil’ Crunchy Corn varieties retail for a suggested retail price range of $3.99-$4.29 per 4-ounce bag. Seapoint Farms is the largest manufacturer and distributor of Non-GMO Project Verified edamame-based food products in North America.