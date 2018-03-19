Seafood Merchandising Best Practices Highlighted at SENA

Maintaining a successful seafood section in the face of rapidly evolving industry standards and consumer expectations can be tough, but the participants in the “Retail Seafood Merchandising-Best Practices in the USA” panel discussion, held March 11 during the Seafood Expo North America (SENA) in Boston, had every angle covered.

The standing-room-only discussion was moderated by Chuck Anderson, VP of sales and marketing at Clinton Township, Mich.-based technology, implementation and certification company Seafood Analytics and a retail veteran himself, with stints at Ahold USA and H-E-B. Anderson kicked off the proceedings by enumerating some seafood trends he’d observed at retail, many of them centering on convenience and novelty.

His observations included ready-to-cook/ready-to-eat seafood options; expanding salmon varieties; flavored burgers/patties; local and/or sustainable product; raw-food items such as Japanese sashimi and Hawaiian poke, the latter of which, he remarked, has “a lot more growth to go;” peeled and deveined shrimp; imported Argentine shrimp; and the growing importance of Asian supermarkets in the United States — such as Island Pacific Seafood Market, a Filipino supermarket in California — as purveyors of top-quality seafood. Anderson noted that these establishments were now marketing the whole store around seafood, in the process drawing seafood business away from traditional channels.

For instance, Island Pacific has live fish tanks and a big outdoor ice table display, offers fish-cutting services, fries fish to order, and allows customers to buy a fish in the market and have it cooked to order at the in-store restaurant, among other features. The store attracts a clientele that’s 50 percent Filipino, with the rest a broad ethnic mix.

In the burgeoning meal-kit arena, he singled out Texas grocer H-E-B’s Meal Simple line for its appealing, easy-to-prepare seafood selections, which include Fiesta Jalapeño Atlantic Salmon Burgers and Pesto Pasta and Shrimp Bake. He also lauded a Massachusetts Whole Foods Market for adding a dash of theater to the department with regular “Buck Versus Seafood” events starring the store’s ebullient expert fish cutter.