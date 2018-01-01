Scripto® Torch Flame Pocket Lighter

Calico Brands, Inc. introduces its newest refillable pocket lighter, the Scripto® Torch Flame Wind Resistant lighter. Designed with a high heat, wind resistant, blue torch flame, it’s well-suited for handling everyday, outdoor and recreational activities with ease. The Torch Flame Wind Resistant lighter is accessorized with a rubberized tank body, flip cap, push button ignition, refillable tank and available in 4 distinctive colors with a dragon accent. Add the Scripto® Torch Flame Wind Resistant lighter to your front-end merchandising to stimulate sales in the category. For more information, contact us at (800) 544-4837 or visit us at www.calicobrands.com.