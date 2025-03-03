Introducing the Scripto® Premium Torch! Featuring a high-heat blue flame and four-position nozzle, it allows adult users to adjust the angle for different tasks. It also has a nonslip rubber grip for secure handling, an adjustable flame for height preferences, a built-in safety lock for added protection, and a refillable tank, ensuring long-lasting use.

Available in a sleek black color, it comes in detailed packaging with a QR code that provides clear instructions for refilling and use. This product ships without fuel, so consumers will need to purchase Scripto® Universal Butane to use and refill the torch.

To meet retailers’ needs, this product is available in different configurations, such as 4-count Open Stock and 6-count Counter Displays. Quickly picked up by retail chains like Walmart® and The Home Depot®, Calico Brands Inc. plans to expand distribution to more retailers.

The Scripto® Premium Torch is perfect for cooking, crafting, welding and beyond, making it the go-to choice.