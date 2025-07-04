The Scripto® EZ-Squeeze® Lighter is an innovative refillable utility lighter, featuring an easy-use squeeze-grip ignition designed for adults. The adult-friendly squeeze grip ignition makes it easy to light with just a simple squeeze!

The Scripto® EZ-Squeeze® Lighter offers an adjustable flame, so you can customize it perfectly for barbecue grills, candles, fireplaces and more. The visible fuel supply window allows you to monitor butane levels, ensuring you never run out of fuel unexpectedly. Additionally, the Scripto® EZ-Squeeze® lighter features an eco-friendly refillable tank, so, when fuel gets low, simply refill it with Scripto® Butane.

Whether you're a grill master, candle enthusiast or a fan of outdoor activities, the Scripto® EZ-Squeeze® Lighter is your go-to lighter.