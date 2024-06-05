Introducing the Scripto® Aim ‘n Flame® MAX Lighter, now with a fresh look and vibrant colors!

Featuring the largest fuel supply of any disposable utility lighter, a one-step EZ light ignition and adjustable flame, the Scripto® Aim 'n Flame® MAX stands out as an exceptional new multi-purpose lighter, and for good reason.

Its one step EZ light ignition is a patented child resistant mechanism that meets Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) requirements, and yet is easy for adult use. Along with the adjustable flame, the Scripto® Aim 'n Flame® MAX allows consumers to achieve the perfect size flame for BBQ grills, candles, fireplaces, and more for an extended usage time, thanks to its 7.6-gram fuel capacity.

Whether a grill master, candle enthusiast, or a fan of outdoor activities, the Scripto® Aim 'n Flame® MAX is the go-to lighter.