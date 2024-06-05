Sponsored Content

Scripto® Aim ‘n Flame® MAX Lighter

A one-step EZ light ignition and adjustable flame, the Scripto® Aim 'n Flame® MAX, a patented child resistant mechanism that meets Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) requirements
Scripto_Aim_n_Flame_MAX_Lighter

Introducing the Scripto® Aim ‘n Flame® MAX Lighter, now with a fresh look and vibrant colors!

Featuring the largest fuel supply of any disposable utility lighter, a one-step EZ light ignition and adjustable flame, the Scripto® Aim 'n Flame® MAX stands out as an exceptional new multi-purpose lighter, and for good reason.

Its one step EZ light ignition is a patented child resistant mechanism that meets Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) requirements, and yet is easy for adult use.  Along with the adjustable flame, the Scripto® Aim 'n Flame® MAX allows consumers to achieve the perfect size flame for BBQ grills, candles, fireplaces, and more for an extended usage time, thanks to its 7.6-gram fuel capacity.

Whether a grill master, candle enthusiast, or a fan of outdoor activities, the Scripto® Aim 'n Flame® MAX is the go-to lighter.

Other Popular Products

Chateau Ste. Michelle Light Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc

Chateau Ste. Michelle Light Wines Teaser

Entenmann’s Little Bites Lower Sugar Muffins

Entenmann's Little Bites Lower Sugar Muffins Teaser

Prairie Fresh USA Prime® Pork Tenderloin

Prairie_Fresh_USA_Prime_Pork

For More Details

Visit Product Website

Related

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds