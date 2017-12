Radeberger Gruppe USA is now offering, via import, Schöfferhofer Pomegranate – said to be the world's first Hefeweizen pomegranate beer. The German wheat ale is made of 50 percent authentic unfiltered German Hefeweizen and 50 percent pomegranate juice, at 2.5 percent ABV, making it easy to drink. The beer-juice blend will begin retailing in six-packs of 11.2-fluid-ounce bottles at the beginning of 2018.