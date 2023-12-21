Schnucks Bringing Wine and Food Event to St. Louis

Schnuck Markets Inc. is gearing up for its St. Louis Food & Wine event, to be held Feb. 2-3 at the city’s Union Station. It will feature hundreds of wines, a selection of craft beers and culinary delights, and benefits Operation Food Search and the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis.

Tickets can be purchased on the Schnucks website and include three tiers:

The Main Tasting Event ($75)

Attendees can enjoy open tastings from a selection of hundreds of wines, craft beers and bites, plus a commemorative wine glass.

VIP Experience ($150)

In addition to everything included in the Main Tasting Event, the VIP Experience includes additional exclusive wine tastings and access to a gourmet buffet.

Grand Tasting Event ($250)

Attendees can sample exceptional vintages from prominent domestic and international vintners while feasting on gourmet food in Union Station’s Grand Hall, and will also be given a commemorative wine glass.

“We invite food and drink lovers from across the region to spend a winter day inside with family and friends discovering new wines and beers while also enjoying gourmet surprises,” said Schnucks Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Bill Bradley. “If you love food and you love wine, this is truly the can’t miss event of the year!”

Schnucks will offer exclusive deep discounts on cases of wine during the event, and revelers are encouraged to join the Schnucks Wine Club to receive a 15% discount on every 750ml bottle of wine purchased from the food retailer. The Schnucks Wine Club is open to all members (age 21 and over) of the Schnucks Rewards program, with an annual membership fee of $24.99.

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 115 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs 12,000 associates. The company is No. 64 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Outstanding Independents for 2023.