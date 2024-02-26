Gluten-free food brand Dr. Schär USA has now added Marble Cake to its product lineup. This inclusive take on a classic treat, designed for individuals with special dietary needs such as celiac disease, combines a light and airy texture with decadent cocoa swirls. Shelf-stable and ready to eat and share any time of day, the moist cake is made from a thoughtfully curated blend of premium ingredients, including farm-fresh eggs and high-quality cocoa powder. An 8.8-ounce package of Schär Gluten-Free Marble Cake retails for a suggested $5.99.