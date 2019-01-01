Savorly Party Bites

Available in cities across the United States just in time for the holiday season, Savorly’s fresh frozen party bites enable hosts to get restaurant-quality appetizers on their home tables fast. Made with carefully considered, non-GMO ingredients before being frozen for convenience and freshness, the brand’s vibrantly packaged line of appetizers consists of Mini Tarts (8.46 ounces), Cocktail Bites (8 ounces), Mini Pies (10.58 ounces) and Mezze Bites (7.41 ounces), all retailing for a suggested $7.99, and two varieties of bite-sized gratins, 4 Cheese and Cauliflower & Broccoli, each retailing for a suggested $6.99 per 12.2-ounce package.