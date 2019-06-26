Save Mart Banners Now Offer Same-Day Delivery

The Save Mart Cos. now offers same-day home delivery through Instacart at all of its stores in California and Nevada, having just added the service at Save Mart and FoodMaxx stores. The partnership began at Lucky and Lucky California banners earlier this spring. In addition to groceries, California customers can include alcohol in their orders.

“We are excited to expand our Instacart online shopping and home delivery services throughout the operating area of our Save Mart, FoodMaxx, Lucky and Lucky California stores,” said Barbara Walker, CMO for The Save Mart Cos. “Instacart’s service allows us an easy point of access to offer online the great values found in our stores, including high quality, locally grown produce, ready-to-eat meal solutions, [and] meat and seafood.”

Customers shop online via the Instacart website or mobile app, and can include their Save Smart and Lucky You Rewards number to earn points on their purchases. Deliveries can be scheduled any time after one hour or up to five days in advance.

The delivery fee is $3.99 for orders over $35, or shoppers can get an Instacart Express membership for $9.99 per month or $99 annually. Save Mart is offering deals for first-time customers including SAVEMART20 or 20OFFFOODMAXX for $20 off a shopper's first order of $35 or more.

“We’re proud to partner with The Save Mart Cos. to bring shoppers across each of their banner stores in California and northern Nevada a new way to have their groceries and everyday essentials delivered to their door in as fast as an hour,” said Andrew Nodes, VP of retail at San Francisco-based Instacart. “Save Mart, Lucky, Lucky California and FoodMaxx are all grocery staples for California and Nevada residents. We’re excited to make grocery shopping easier for busy people and families that have been shopping at these stores for generations.”

No. 19 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States, Modesto, Calif.-based Save Mart operates 208 traditional and price-impact stores under the banners of Save Mart, Lucky, FoodMaxx, S-Mart Foods and MaxxValue Foods. In addition to its retail operation, the company operates Smart Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries (SSI), which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop, Calif., and the Sunnyside Farms dairy-processing plant, in Turlock, Calif.