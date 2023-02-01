Save Mart Adds Industry Veteran to Its Board

Grocery heavyweight Robert G. Miller is joining the board of directors at The Save Mart Cos. With the appointment, Save Mart, a Kingswood Capital Management portfolio company that operates approximately 200 Save Mart, Lucky California and FoodMaxx stores in California and Nevada, is signaling its commitment to growth.

Miller began his career in the grocery industry as a bottle sorter at his local Albertsons when he was 16 years old, and eventually worked his way up to become store manager at that location. He eventually became an EVP at Albertsons, and later became CEO at Fred Meyer from 1991 to 1999. Following its merger with Kroger, he served as vice chairman and COO.

“Bob’s expertise and passion for the grocery industry is legendary along with his unparalleled track record of being a growth-focused leader,” said Shane Sampson, executive chairman of the board for Modesto, Calif.-based Save Mart. “For decades, Bob has built great companies by always being people and community focused as well as mentoring countless individuals including myself, and I am excited to once again collaborate with him and further advance the company’s success together.”

Further into his career, Miller served as chairman and CEO at Rite Aid, and also as the non-executive chairman at Wild Oats. In 2006, he returned to Albertsons, and saw the company through acquisitions and mergers with Supervalu and Safeway, serving as CEO and board chairman and, most recently, chairman emeritus.

“I am incredibly grateful and honored to join The Save Mart Cos. Board of Directors at a time when there is so much opportunity in the grocery industry for growth,” Miller said. “This company and its people exemplify the hard-working and passionate spirit of running great stores and serving their communities.”

In addition to its retail operation, The Save Mart Cos. also operates SMART Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries, which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop, Calif., and the Sunnyside Farms dairy-processing plant in Turlock, Calif. Save Mart is No. 55 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.