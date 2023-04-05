Save A Lot Honors Retail Partners at Annual Meeting

Discount grocery chain Save A Lot has recognized the accomplishments of its store owners and operators with the company’s annual Retail Partner Awards. The awards were presented during Save A Lot’s annual meeting and food show for store owners and operators, held recently in St. Charles, Mo.

The honors recognize performance in calendar year 2022 in five categories: year-over-year customer count growth; year-over-year sales growth; store managers of the year; “Hometown Hero”; and Retail Partner of the Year. Retail partners were divided into groups based on the number of stores owned (one to four, five-10 and 11-plus locations).

Award winners are as follows:

Customer Count Growth

Given to stores with the highest year-over-year customer count growth for full-year 2022.

1-4 Store Owner: Amery, Wis., owned and operated by Doug Rinehart

5-10 Store Owner: Cortland, N.Y., owned and operated by Phuong Phung and Kevin Pham

11+ Store Owner: Bedford, Pa., owned and operated by Melvin Shapiro and David Green

Sales Growth

Given to stores with the highest year-over-year sales growth for full-year 2022.

1-4 Store Owner: Pennsville, N.J., owned and operated by Bob Newton

5-10 Store Owner: Detroit (8 Mile Road), owned and operated by the Rabban Brothers/Jimmy Rabban

11+ Store Owner: Bedford, Pa., owned and operated by Melvin Shapiro and David Green

Store Managers of the Year

Given to store managers with outstanding performance in 2022 across various factors, including sales, customer service and teamwork.

1-4 Store Owner: Edna Bieller, Pevely, Mo., owned and operated by Tim and Andrea Sampson

5-10 Store Owner: Zena Ajja, Detroit (Conner Avenue), owned and operated by the Rabban Brothers/Jimmy Rabban

11+ Store Owner: Chip Bennett, Umatilla, Fla., owned and operated by Ascend Grocery

Hometown Hero

Given to the retail partner that consistently demonstrates that a huge heart is a critical piece of the business.

The Horizon Group, a family-owned 21-store operator based in Youngstown, Ohio, goes out of its way to integrate community into each store it operates, supporting 30-plus local organizations that contribute to arts and culture, health and human services, civic and community projects, safety, education, and the environment. Its team operates a year-round “hunger bags” program, offering a way for customers to directly support and donate to local hunger-related charities. Horizon’s leadership also supports store teams through consistent recognition for both work and life accomplishments.

Retail Partner of the Year

Given to retail partners that demonstrate outstanding results across the business on all metrics (sales, customer count, purchases) as well as demonstrate outstanding community involvement, team engagement and a commitment to the Save A Lot brand image.

1-4 Store Owner: Peter and Celeste Dawson , Bardstown, Ky. This husband-and-wife team offers a supportive environment for employees. The Dawsons often sample new products for customers at their recently remodeled store and are active in many local organizations. They even run their own year-round version of Bags for a Brighter Holiday, called “Blessing Bags.”

5-10 Store Owner: Boris Brothers , northern Florida. The Boris Brothers, who own and operate six stores across northern Florida, serve their communities with relevant local products and a successful meat operation. Their family business encompasses three generations that are involved daily in cultivating a culture of training, promoting from within and investing in their teams, which has created strong personal connections and loyalty across the team. They consistently operate full, fresh, friendly and clean stores and continue to invest in their business, with four remodels and new stores to ensure continued future growth for their company and business.

11+ Store Owner: The Janes Group/Joe Janes, Ohio. With 31 stores across Ohio, the Janes Group invests heavily in remodels and store upgrades. Owner and operator Joe Janes has established himself as a strong operational leader who communicates goals and objectives consistently to his store leadership teams to drive consistent results. The team’s focus on fresh meat and produce, as well as a relentless pursuit of optimal store conditions, has delivered high increases in both sales and customer counts. Janes also works closely with the Save A Lot team to optimize marketing efforts, including significant investments in direct email, Facebook and radio. Finally, Janes is a supportive peer and mentor to other Save A Lot network retail partners and offers guidance and feedback to Save A Lot leadership through his role on the Retailer Advisory Council.

“Our retail partners truly are the best operators in the business, and it was an honor to recognize so many different owners and operators at our annual meeting and food show,” said Save A Lot CEO Leon Bergmann. “Each one of them demonstrates commitment to their customers and the communities they serve. We’re proud to recognize them as best-in-class retailers.”

With more than 850 stores in 32 states. St. Ann, Mo.-based Save A Lot is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.