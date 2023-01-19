Save A Lot Holiday Program Nets $860K+ in Food and Monetary Relief

Save A Lot gave a lot during the holidays. The discount retailer announced that 130,000 bags of food were donated to various community food banks and hunger relief groups through its “Bags for a Brighter Holiday” program.

The program, which stretched over a period in November and December, allowed shoppers to buy pre-assembled bags of food, including private label and branded items, to be distributed to local food charities. In all, shoppers chipped in to deliver more than $780,000 worth of food to families in need.

According to Save A Lot, 566 stores took part in the program. Sixteen stores sold more than 1,000 bags, including the following locations:

Traverse City, Mich. (1115 S. Garfield Ave.) – 13,523 bags

Tampa, Fla. (2271 E. Bearss Ave.) – 5,715 bags

Scottsville, Ky. (1407 Galletin Rd.) – 2,417 bags

Whitwell, Tenn. (13205 Highway 28) – 2,366 bags

Williamsburg, Ky. (1645 S. Highway 25 W.) – 2,212 bags

Hagerstown, Md. (1161 Maryland Ave.) – 2,137 bags

Hardinsburg, Ky. (996 Old Hwy 60 East) – 2,129 bags

Jamestown, Tenn. (407 North Main St.) – 1,760 bags

Hazard, Ky. (52 Grand Vue Plaza) – 1,461 bags

Sparta, Tenn. (179 Mose Dr.) – 1,419 bags

Murphy, N.C. (1240 Andrews Rd.) - 1,252 bags

Blairsville, Ga. (117 Murphy Hwy) - 1,188 bags

Altoona, Penn. (3415 Pleasant Valley Blvd.) - 1,117 bags

Mayfield, Ky. (1210 State Route 45 North) - 1,116 bags

Pickens, S.C. (529 Hampton Ave Hwy B) - 1,109 bags

Danville, W.V. (124 Mall Rd.) - 1,060 bags

Save A Lot matched donation efforts for more than 120 stores, contributing to each store’s partnering nonprofit group. On Giving Thursday in November, the retailer provided a matching $6-per-bag donation to No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America. Together, those company donations topped $88,000.

“Giving back to families who are struggling to put food on the table is at the heart of our annual Bags for a Brighter Holiday program. I continue to be inspired and humbled by the incredible generosity of our customers, who make space in their own shopping budgets to help each other this time of year,” said Mark Kotcher, SVP of sales and marketing at Save A Lot. “Save A Lot plays an important role in many of these communities, providing families with access to fresh, high quality food options every day. Seeing each of these stores rally around this program is really special. We also appreciate our partners at No Kid Hungry, who have allowed us to expand our reach even further in working towards ending childhood hunger.”

Save A Lot has more than 850 stores in 32 states. The Earth City, Mo.-based company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.