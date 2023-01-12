Save A Lot Adds Independent Director to Board

Cathy Skula, a retail executive who is currently an operating partner at global investment firm Riverside, is joining the Save A Lot board of directors, effective immediately. Skula, who brings 30 years of experience in the retail industry, will act as an independent director.

Before joining Riverside, Skula held various roles with Rent A Center, including serving as EVP and chief development officer, division VP of operations, and president and CEO of Rent-A-Center Franchising International.

“Cathy is an outstanding leader with a demonstrated record of driving growth,” said Leon Bergmann, CEO of Save A Lot. “Her deep expertise in retail for the value-seeking customer, along with her understanding of the complex dynamics of independent operators, aligns very well with our brand. I have no doubt she will be invaluable to our team as we progress through the next phase of our transformation.”

“We are delighted to welcome Cathy to our Board of Directors,” said Justin Shaw, chairman of the board. “As we work to bring more diverse perspectives to the team, Cathy’s skill set will enhance the operational acumen and depth of our board. Her insight and ability to partner with independent retailers, both current and potential, to drive profitable growth will be an important asset as we continue to execute against our strategic plan.”

Save A Lot has more than 850 stores in 32 states. The Earth City, Mo.-based company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.